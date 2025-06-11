Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCCO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. 149,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

