Acadian Asset Management Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AAMI)

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

AAMI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 28,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. Acadian Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

