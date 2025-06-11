Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.06. 26,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,248. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$67.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

