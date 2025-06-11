Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

