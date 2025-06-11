Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,839. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,930. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

