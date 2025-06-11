EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.9% increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,334. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52 week low of C$85.14 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.60.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

