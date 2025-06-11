Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,612 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

