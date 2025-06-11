InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

