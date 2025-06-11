Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 626 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.11 and a 200-day moving average of $332.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

