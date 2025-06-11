Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 89,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 51,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

