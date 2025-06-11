iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

