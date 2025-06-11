Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 689,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 235,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

