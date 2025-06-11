Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.77. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.