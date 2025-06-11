Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $44.62 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Ossiam lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

