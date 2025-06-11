Charis Legacy Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

