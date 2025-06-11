Northeast Investment Management Sells 913 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

