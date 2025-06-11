Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 1,044 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.