Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.