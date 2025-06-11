Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,596 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

