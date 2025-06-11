Northeast Investment Management Sells 952 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 11,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $306,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 354.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $248,850,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

