iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Collier Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

