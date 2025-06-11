USA Financial Formulas Sells 6,709 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

