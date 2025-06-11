Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

