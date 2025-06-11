Founders Capital Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

