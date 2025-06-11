Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

