Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 144 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,206.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,072,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 555,216 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,874,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,049,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,872.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 190,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

