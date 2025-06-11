T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $236.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

