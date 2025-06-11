Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

