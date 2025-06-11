Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.6% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $534.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.