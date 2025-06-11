Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.07 and its 200 day moving average is $281.75. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,619 shares of company stock worth $35,758,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

