Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,484,312,000 after buying an additional 268,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,761,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,600,277,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,867,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $299.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.