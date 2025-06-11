Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

