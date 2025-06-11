Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.44% from the company’s previous close.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 139,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

