Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.7%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

