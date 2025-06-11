Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $65.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 102,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

