BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 108,525.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

