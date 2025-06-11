Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,184 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

