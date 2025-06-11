Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

