Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 400 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

