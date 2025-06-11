Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

