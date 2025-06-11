iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.06. The stock has a market cap of $595.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

