My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $451.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.61 and a 200-day moving average of $460.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of -205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

