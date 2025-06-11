Best Retail Stocks To Research – June 10th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks offer investors exposure to consumer spending trends, seasonal fluctuations, and shifts in shopping behavior such as the rise of e-commerce. Retailers’ performance is often gauged by metrics like same-store sales, foot traffic, and inventory turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $12.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.22. 99,282,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,041,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.20. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.91. 31,613,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average of $223.92. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $216.04. 18,805,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,052,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

