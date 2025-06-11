Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $159,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,290,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $705.18 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

