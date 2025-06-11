Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and related parts or services. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the automobile industry’s growth prospects, technological innovations (such as electric and autonomous vehicles), and cyclical market trends. Performance of automotive stocks often reflects consumer demand, raw-material costs, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,240,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,927,307. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. 65,051,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,397,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.64. 7,169,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,739,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,904. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,002.75. 569,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $994.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $980.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

