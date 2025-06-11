Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

