Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8%

CI stock opened at $313.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

