My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.44. The stock has a market cap of $684.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

