Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GSK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

