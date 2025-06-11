Visionary Horizons LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.9%

Hasbro stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.